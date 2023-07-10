Home How To Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Today's puzzle got you puzzled? Just check hints, clues here

Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Today's puzzle got you puzzled? Just check hints, clues here

Quordle 532 answer for July 10: In case you are facing any trouble, just check our Quordle hints, clues, and yes, we have the solutions too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 06:52 IST
Check out the Best 5 Pick & Play Games on Google Play Store India this year
Angry Birds Journey
1/5 Winner: Angry Birds Journey – There could’ve been only one winner. Angry Birds has dominated the mobile gaming market ever since its launch back in 2009. There have been numerous iterations of the game with the most recent one being the excellent Angry Birds Journey. In this game, players use the slingshot to blast blocks as they adventure through fantastic worlds. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons – Guns & Dungeons is a game by Miniclip where you must survive the treacherous dungeons, filled with hordes of nasty monsters to win the ultimate loot pile, before going on the adventure again! Guns & Dungeons features a variety of modes including story mode and survival mode to keep players engaged in the fun. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Hook 2 - Successor to the popular Hook, Hook 2 is a hugely addictive minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. Players have to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that they discover as they play. (Google Play Store)
image caption
4/5 Hyde and Seek – Hyde and Seek is a story-based board game where players must use their cards to move Kate, the 'London's Flaming Fist’, so she can reach her destination within the time limit. Use flasks, punch or kick the enemies to defeat them, merge and collect cards for your battles, and defeat stronger enemies to win better rewards! (Google Play Store)
image caption
5/5 PunBall – In PunBall, you play as a lone mage and only savior in a quest for light over darkness. Follow her on this Roguelike adventure; don’t lose though or you’ll have to begin from scratch again! Use magic and more in this new and unique gameplay with various skills and a super fun world! (Google Play Store)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Find your way to all the solutions using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions as the going will be tough. (Quordle)

Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Today's puzzle will be an exhilarating mental challenge for you! Let's cut to the chase, you may need to be patient, plan your strategy and be accurate while unraveling every single word. Because losing a word can cost you your winning streak and no one wants that to happen! That's why it's essential to consult these Quordle hints and clues whenever you face a stumbling block. We're here to guide you to ensure that you don't remain stuck for long. And if you are on your last attempt, don't push your luck, simply scroll down to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 532 hints for July 10

Today, you've been served only one word with repeated letters. However, many of these words have a few obscure letters. This means finding the remaining letter in itself is going to be harder. However, don't worry. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and filled with vowels. For the rest, our clues will guide you.

Quordle 532 clues for July 10

Today's words begin with F, D, I, and N.

The words end with T, Y, E, and Y.

Word 1 clue - a boneless cut of meat.

Word 2 clue - Something without glow or sparkle.

Word 3 clue - Furious!

Word 4 clue - pry into something.

That's all! Hope these clues will help get closer to the answers required. Now, go on and give the game your best shot. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 532 answer for July 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

FILET

DULLY

IRATE

NOSEY

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 06:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets