Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Today's puzzle got you puzzled? Just check hints, clues here

Quordle 532 answer for July 10: Today's puzzle will be an exhilarating mental challenge for you! Let's cut to the chase, you may need to be patient, plan your strategy and be accurate while unraveling every single word. Because losing a word can cost you your winning streak and no one wants that to happen! That's why it's essential to consult these Quordle hints and clues whenever you face a stumbling block. We're here to guide you to ensure that you don't remain stuck for long. And if you are on your last attempt, don't push your luck, simply scroll down to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 532 hints for July 10

Today, you've been served only one word with repeated letters. However, many of these words have a few obscure letters. This means finding the remaining letter in itself is going to be harder. However, don't worry. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and filled with vowels. For the rest, our clues will guide you.

Quordle 532 clues for July 10

Today's words begin with F, D, I, and N.

The words end with T, Y, E, and Y.

Word 1 clue - a boneless cut of meat.

Word 2 clue - Something without glow or sparkle.

Word 3 clue - Furious!

Word 4 clue - pry into something.

That's all! Hope these clues will help get closer to the answers required. Now, go on and give the game your best shot. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 532 answer for July 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

FILET

DULLY

IRATE

NOSEY

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.