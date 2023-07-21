Quordle 543 answer for July 21: Do not hesitate! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 543 answer for July 21: The last thing any player wants on a Friday morning is to deal with a tricky puzzle. Friday comes right before the weekend and when people are looking forward to a fun time. And it is not always possible to give their hundred percent to the game. Yet, the streak must be protected. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort today, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 543 hints for July 21

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There are two words with repeated letters and two words where the first three letters resemble each other. Only one of the words is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 543 clues for July 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, T, L, and I.

2. The words end with the letters D, D, R, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - having the shape of a circle or a ball

4. Word 2 clue - moderately warm

5. Word 3 clue - a large organ in the body that cleans the blood and produces bile

6. Word 4 clue - feeling or showing extreme anger

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 543 answer for July 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ROUND

2. TEPID

3. LIVER

4. IRATE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.