Quordle 558 answer for August 5: Double trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 558 answer for August 5: After a long time, Quordle has come out all guns blazing. We have not seen a puzzle this difficult in weeks and it sure threw us off-guard at first. We predict a lot of streaks getting broken today and an opportunity for many to climb up the ladder. And all this is because the game has picked multiple words with repeated letters. Solving the puzzle will not be easy but do not worry because there is one way to ensure that you get all the green boxes and that is our Quordle hints and clues. And if you directly want the solution, you can just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 558 hints for August 5

Two out of the four words today contain repeated letters. On top of that, all the words have different letter arrangements. Finally, one of the words itself is obscure. A combination of all three means that solving the puzzle today will be a tricky thing. Try to use the letter elimination strategy to find the clues as soon as possible. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants for this particular game.

Quordle 558 clues for August 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, T, L, and B.

2. The words end with the letters M, L, R, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - a sudden movement of a muscle that you cannot control

4. Word 2 clue - a large, baglike net dragged by a boat along the bottom of a fishing bank

5. Word 3 clue - a handle, sticking out at an angle, that allows you to operate a machine

6. Word 4 clue - to produce a baby or young animal from your body

These are your clues. We are sure if you just thought about it for a moment, you will know the answers instinctively. And if you're still having trouble then just scroll down to check the solution.

Quordle 558 answer for August 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SPASM

2. TRAWL

3. LEVER

4. BIRTH

We hope this challenging puzzle did not bother you too much. Do make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.