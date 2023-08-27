Home How To Quordle 580 answer for August 27: Climb to the top! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 06:29 IST
Quordle 580 answer for August 27: Today’s Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win. (HT Tech)
Quordle 580 answer for August 27: Today's Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win.

Quordle 580 answer for August 27: If you survived yesterday's puzzle, then congratulations and if not, then it's time to work harder. But either way, welcome back to another Quordle puzzle. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts on bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 580 hints for August 27

There are no repeated letters in the puzzle which already significantly reduces the difficulty level. Except one uncommon word, rest all would be familiar to you. And finally, none of the word have an uncommon letter arrangement either. Just check the clues below and then you can solve from there.

Quordle 580 clues for August 27

1. Today's words begin with the letters V, B, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters L, T, E, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - any of the sounds represented in English by the letters a, e, i, o, or u

4. Word 2 clue - not having a sharp edge or point

5. Word 3 clue - to make people feel something more strongly

6. Word 4 clue - sheltered from direct light from the sun

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 580 answer for August 27

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. VOWEL

2. BLUNT

3. STOKE

4. SHADY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets