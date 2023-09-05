Quordle 589 answer for September 5: Relax! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 589 answer for September 5: We have another mixed bag of a puzzle today. The level of difficulty in Quordle puzzles has declined ever since the beginning of the previous week and it still continues. But just because the puzzle is not challenging, it does not mean that solving them is easy. And if you're having one of those days where you just can't figure your way out of the game, then do not waste your attempts in futility. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 589 hints for September 5

There are two repeated letters in the puzzle today. This is a big rarity. Apart from that, all the words are pretty common as well, and you must have heard of them. The puzzle does have some uncommon letters, but no atypical letter arrangement. So, if you follow a standard letter elimination strategy, solving the puzzle should be easy for you. But if you need that extra helping hand, just check the clues below.

Quordle 589 clues for September 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters D, C, M, and, T.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, Y, and S.

3. Word 1 clue - in an amusing but not obvious way

4. Word 2 clue - having many curves

5. Word 3 clue - overgrown with or abounding in moss

6. Word 4 clue - a circular tube that is hollow inside

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 589 answer for September 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. DRYLY

2. CURVY

3. MOSSY

4. TORUS

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.