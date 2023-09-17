Quordle 601 answer for September 17: Uncommon words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 601 answer for September 17: Throughout the months, Quordle has become a daily part of many players around the globe. No matter how challenging these puzzles are, we all keep coming back to it. Whether it is because of the addictive nature of the puzzle or because the idea of “one puzzle a day” keeps us hooked, everyone enjoys a game of Quordle. But the feeling of happiness does not really come in till you solve the puzzle and figure out the words. This also means unless you win the game, you will be left with a sour taste in your mouth. So, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 601 hints for September 17

There are no words with repeated letters today. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 601 clues for September 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, S, F, and B.

2. The words end with the letters Y, K, O, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - instruct or improve (someone) morally or intellectually

4. Word 2 clue - a small building, usually made of wood or metal, that has not been built well

5. Word 3 clue - a book made of paper of a large size

6. Word 4 clue - boisterously or humorously indecent

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 601 answer for September 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. EDIFY

2. SHACK

3. FOLIO

4. BAWDY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.