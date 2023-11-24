Icon
Quordle 669 answer for November 24: One troublesome word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 669 answer for November 24: One troublesome word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 669 answer for November 24: Today’s puzzle only contains a single troublesome word. If you’re struggling to find it, then we recommend you use our Wordle hints, clues, and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 20:33 IST
Quordle 669 answer for November 24: Keep confusion at bay with our Wordle hints, clues, and solution. Know how to find the word today.
Quordle 669 answer for November 24: Keep confusion at bay with our Wordle hints, clues, and solution. Know how to find the word today. (HT Tech)

Quordle 669 answer for November 24: Another day and another challenging puzzle on Quordle. We have found ourselves in front of another genuinely tough puzzle and the timing of it makes it even worse. Just a couple of days ago, we faced a streak-breaker puzzle and by any margin, this one is not any better. Today, you need to be careful when solving this puzzle as it has a lot of different components that may confuse you. As always, we would recommend you check these Quordle hints and clues before you attempt to solve the puzzle to gain more knowledge about the words. And if that is not sufficient, you can always jump to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 669 hints for November 24

Let us put it this way - The only words you might be familiar with in today's puzzle, contain repeated letters. And the ones that are obscure have a strange letter arrangement. As a result, you have a mix of puzzles where you're solving two different problems simultaneously. Be careful and make sure to eliminate letters to find out the clues as early as you can.

Quordle 669 clues for November 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, T, F, and M.

2. The words end with the letters E, L, H, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a charmingly attractive or cute person

4. Word 2 clue - to give a sudden quick turn or set of turns in a circle

5. Word 3 clue - to take flight or cause to take flight suddenly

6. Word 4 clue - child's word for mother

These are your clues. Think about them and you should have a much clearer idea about the words compared to when you had just started. But if there is any shred of doubt in your mind, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 669 answer for November 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CUTIE

2. TWIRL

3. FLUSH

4. MUMMY

We hope this confusing puzzle did not make you scratch your head too much. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 20:32 IST
    Icon