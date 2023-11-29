Quordle 674 answer for November 29: Solve it with care! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Icon
Quordle 674 answer for November 29: Today’s puzzle is fun and a bit of a brain teaser. Make sure you do not lose the game and all your progress. Protect your streak with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 20:07 IST
Quordle
Quordle 674 answer for November 29: So far this week, the puzzles have been of an average level of difficulty. This is the sweet spot where players can experiment with their strategies to build a better one or take it easy and use a reliable method to solve the puzzle hassle-free. However, today the puzzle is slightly trickier and a laid-back attitude can end up costing your winning streak. Protecting your streak is important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle on social media and have it filled with gray boxes instead of green ones. And that's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find the right path whenever you get stuck. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 674 hints for November 29

Today's puzzle is a mixed bag. You have repeated letters, uncommon letters, and weird letter arrangements. The only silver lining is that all the words are pretty common and should be familiar to you all. To solve the puzzle, we would recommend using a starting word with popular consonants.

Quordle 674 clues for November 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, K, A, and T.

2. The words end with the letters A, A, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - the 24th and last letter of the Greek alphabet

4. Word 2 clue - an Australian mammal with greyish fur

5. Word 3 clue - in or to a higher position than something else

6. Word 4 clue - someone who leaves an intentionally annoying or offensive message on the internet

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 674 answer for November 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OMEGA

2. KOALA

3. ABOVE

4. TROLL

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 20:07 IST
