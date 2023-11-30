Icon
Quordle 675 answer for November 30: Rise above confusion! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 675 answer for November 30: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 19:34 IST
Quordle
Quordle 675 answer for November 30: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle
Quordle 675 answer for November 30: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 675 answer for November 30: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 675 hints for November 30

The words today display diverse characteristics. Two of the words contain a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of it makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

Quordle 675 clues for November 30

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, B, B, and A.

2. The words end with the letters E, R, H, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to walk at a slow relaxed speed

4. Word 2 clue - any of several prickly scrambling shrubs, especially a wild rose

5. Word 3 clue - a place for sleeping on a ship or train

6. Word 4 clue - a little more or less than; approximately

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 675 answer for November 30

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AMBLE

2. BRIAR

3. BERTH

4. ABOUT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 19:34 IST
