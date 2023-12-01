Icon
Quordle 676 answer for December 1: Single obstacle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 676 answer for December 1: Single obstacle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 676 answer for December 1: Today’s puzzle will be extremely tricky to figure it out. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions and ensure your victory today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 18:50 IST
Quordle
Quordle 676 answer for December 1: Be smart, never guess your next attempt. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to build a proper strategy.
Quordle
Quordle 676 answer for December 1: Be smart, never guess your next attempt. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to build a proper strategy. (Play Store)

Quordle 676 answer for December 1: While Wordle is giving the players a series of easy puzzles, Quordle is increasing the difficulty every passing day. We are again presented with a single word that increases the difficulty of the puzzle significantly. This word, besides the usual shenanigans of the game, has a new problem to solve. And if you're not a seasoned veteran of the game, you might struggle big time. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 676 hints for December 1

Today, only one of the words contains a repeated letter. But that's not all. Every single word comes with its own set of challenges. There are words with uncommon letters, words with abnormal letter arrangement and obscure words that might be tricky for you to find out. So, you have to be really careful today. Make sure to solve the puzzle with the letter elimination strategy and check our clues below.

Quordle 676 clues for December 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters N, P, T, and P.

2. The words end with the letters H, Y, K, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - the direction that goes towards the part of the earth above the equator

4. Word 2 clue - a young domestic dog

5. Word 3 clue - to believe something or have an opinion or idea

6. Word 4 clue - to pull something, especially with a sudden movement, in order to remove it

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 676 answer for December 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. NORTH

2. PUPPY

3. THINK

4. PLUCK

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 18:50 IST
