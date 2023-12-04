Icon
Home How To Quordle 679 answer for December 4: Don’t spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 679 answer for December 4: Don't spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 679 answer for December 4: Has today’s Quordle 679 puzzle left you scratching your head? Don’t fret! Just check Quordle 679 hints, clues, and answer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 18:54 IST
Quordle
Quordle 679 answer for December 4: The puzzle again brings some tricky words. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.
Quordle
Quordle 679 answer for December 4: The puzzle again brings some tricky words. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (Quordle)

Quordle 679 answer for December 4: Except for December 2, the start of this month has been good for Quordle players as they have faced relatively easy challenges. That is the case today too, as players don't need to have a strong vocabulary to get all the answers right. However, Quordle is still difficult on most occasions. Unlike Wordle where only one word is the puzzle, Quordle players have to guess four words in a limited number of tries. Moreover, no hints are provided, making it even more tricky to keep your winning streak intact. If today's Quordle 679 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 679.

Quordle 679 hints for December 4

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. Today, three out of four words have repeated letters. Moreover, all of them contain at least one vowel. Some of the words are frequently used in everyday conversations. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Also Read: Wordle 898 hints, clues and answer

Quordle 679 clues for December 4

Today's words begin with the letters S, K, N, and B.

The words end with the letters P, D, Y, and Y.

Word 1 clue - To tread heavily and noisily.

Word 2 clue - Hit someone with one's knee.

Word 3 clue - A hired person who provides childcare.

Word 4 clue - A close friend.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 679 answer for December 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STOMP

2. KNEED

3. NANNY

4. BUDDY

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 18:49 IST
