Wordle 898 answer for December 4: Easy pickings today! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 898 answer for December 4: The start of December has been good for Wordle players, with relatively easy answers to the puzzle in the first three days. Continuing this trend, Wordle 898 brings a new challenge. While the Wordle answer is very easy to guess, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess it in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 898 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 898 hints for December 4

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 898 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 898 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 898 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 898 clues for December 4

1. The word of the day starts with the letter W.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There is only one vowel in today's Wordle word - O.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It means the least good.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 898 answer below.

Wordle 898 answer for December 4

If you want to crack the Wordle 898 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 898 answer is WORST. It is an adjective and refers to, “of the poorest quality or the lowest standard,” according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Keep winning! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.