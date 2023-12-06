Icon
Quordle 681 answer for December 6: Brutal puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 681 answer for December 6: Brutal puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 681 answer for December 6: If you are concerned about losing your streak, you are at the right place. Just check our Quordle clues and hints to guess the word easily.

By: HT TECH
Dec 06 2023, 20:54 IST
Quordle
Quordle 681 answer for December 6: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 681 answer for December 6: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 681 answer for December 6: After many days of easy puzzles, today, Quordle throws a scary puzzle our way. And it is one of the toughest we have seen in a while and it certainly is a streak-breaker. If you're a veteran player and have been playing for a while, you need to be careful to not lose your weeks of hard work. In all honesty, even we struggled to solve the puzzle today. People who are not well versed with the tricks of the game should not try to solve it on their own unless they want to risk their winning streak. Check these Quordle hints and clues today to ensure a win by protecting your streak. And if somehow you are stuck, just scroll to the bottom to see the solution.

Quordle 681 hints for December 6

The first thing you need to know is that there are three words with repeated letters in today's puzzle. But that's not the full extent of what makes the puzzle so tricky. Every single word comes with an uncommon letter and a couple of words are also not your everyday familiar words. Over and all, you will have to deal with multiple tricks at the same time. So, if you're confused, just scroll down for the clues.

Quordle 681 clues for December 6

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, T, W, and F.

2. The words end with the letters F, C, R, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to laugh and talk about a person or idea in a way that shows that you think they are stupid or silly

4. Word 2 clue - a medicine that strengthens and invigorates

5. Word 3 clue - to become weak or uncertain, especially when making a decision or choice

6. Word 4 clue - drinks that contain small bubbles of carbon dioxide

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 681 answer for December 6

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SCOFF

2. TONIC

3. WAVER

4. FIZZY

We hope you were able to solve it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 20:53 IST
