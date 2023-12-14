Quordle 689 answer for December 14: Hellish puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 689 answer for December 14: The Thursday puzzle is all set to annoy and frustrate you today with words that are quite challenging to guess correctly. Usually, Quordle keeps its difficult puzzles for the end of the month, but even as we have entered a new month, it shows no signs of mercy. On top of that, the game picked a weekend for a tough puzzle when people are already in holiday mode and are not focusing too well. And this combination can lead to a disaster today, given the nature of the puzzle. So, don't take it upon yourself to fight off the puzzle. Use these Quordle hints and clues to guide you toward victory. And if they don't feel enough, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 689 hints for December 14

As mentioned above, today's puzzle has a really tough set of words. Three out of the four words have double letters in them. But that's not even the worst part. Some of these words are pretty obscure and the letter arrangement for word number one and three make it very difficult to guess correctly, even with all the letters known. We recommend going for a consonant-heavy starting word.

Quordle 689 clues for December 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, R, S, and C.

2. The words end with the letters R, N, K, and P.

3. Word 1 clue - a smaller number of persons or things

4. Word 2 clue - a showing of a motion picture or television program after its initial run

5. Word 3 clue - to say words, to use the voice

6. Word 4 clue - to cause someone to have uncomfortable feelings of nervousness or fear

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom to check out the answers.

Quordle 689 answer for December 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FEWER

2. RERUN

3. SPEAK

4. CREEP

We hope you were able to guess all the words correctly and did not succumb to this very tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues for the Friday puzzle.