Icon
Home How To Quordle 689 answer for December 14: Hellish puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 689 answer for December 14: Hellish puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 689 answer for December 14: It’s an extremely challenging puzzle today. Securing a win without these Quordle hints, clues and solutions will be impossible.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 18:09 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 689 answer for December 14: The game comes up with a hellish puzzle to end the month. Don’t let your streak go, check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 689 answer for December 14: The game comes up with a hellish puzzle to end the month. Don’t let your streak go, check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 689 answer for December 14: The Thursday puzzle is all set to annoy and frustrate you today with words that are quite challenging to guess correctly. Usually, Quordle keeps its difficult puzzles for the end of the month, but even as we have entered a new month, it shows no signs of mercy. On top of that, the game picked a weekend for a tough puzzle when people are already in holiday mode and are not focusing too well. And this combination can lead to a disaster today, given the nature of the puzzle. So, don't take it upon yourself to fight off the puzzle. Use these Quordle hints and clues to guide you toward victory. And if they don't feel enough, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 689 hints for December 14

As mentioned above, today's puzzle has a really tough set of words. Three out of the four words have double letters in them. But that's not even the worst part. Some of these words are pretty obscure and the letter arrangement for word number one and three make it very difficult to guess correctly, even with all the letters known. We recommend going for a consonant-heavy starting word.

Quordle 689 clues for December 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, R, S, and C.

2. The words end with the letters R, N, K, and P.

3. Word 1 clue - a smaller number of persons or things

4. Word 2 clue - a showing of a motion picture or television program after its initial run

5. Word 3 clue - to say words, to use the voice

6. Word 4 clue - to cause someone to have uncomfortable feelings of nervousness or fear

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom to check out the answers.

Quordle 689 answer for December 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FEWER

2. RERUN

3. SPEAK

4. CREEP

We hope you were able to guess all the words correctly and did not succumb to this very tricky puzzle. Apnea and Ninny, in particular, were very difficult to guess. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues for the Friday puzzle.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 18:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon