Quordle 698 answer for December 23: Weekend bonanza! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 698 answer for December 23: Today's Quordle might seem deceptively simple, but If you find yourself in trouble, fear not, you can take the help of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 21:29 IST
Quordle 698 answer for December 23: Avoid being careless. Use these Quordle solutions, hints, and clues to solve the puzzle deftly. (Play Store)

Quordle 698 answer for December 23: It's the weekend and today's puzzle leans towards the easier side, offering a chance to boost your streak. While yesterday's puzzle may have been a breeze for many, today is a fresh opportunity to either rebuild or enhance your streak. Don't be fooled by the simplicity; an easy puzzle implies easier solving, but failing to crack it might place you behind others. And that can happen if you are in a hurry. Avoid repeating the same error- explore the Quordle hints and clues now to strategically conquer the puzzle. Should you need extra assistance, scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

New to Quordle? Here's how to start: Type in words and try to guess four five-letter words. You've got nine tries to find them all, and the twist is you play all four words at once. When a letter is in the right spot, it lights up green. If a word has a letter you guessed, but it's in the wrong place, it shows up in yellow. Before tackling the daily puzzle, why not try the practice games?

Quordle 698 hints for December 23

Surprisingly, not a single word today contains a repeated letter. This implies that all you require for success is a robust strategy for eliminating letters, and the journey ahead will become much clearer. Keep in mind that there are a few uncommon letters, so it's crucial to be meticulous in your quest for clues. We suggest commencing the game by focusing on these uncommon letters, as it can significantly simplify the remainder of the challenge.

Quordle 698 clues for December 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, W, S and C

2. The words end with the letters T, T, E, and S.

3. Word 1 clue - Feel or manifest triumphant elation or jubilation.

4. Word 2 clue - a cereal, the most common type growing in temperate climates, the grain of which is ground to make flour for bread, pasta, and pastry, among other things.

5. Word 3 clue - the location of an incident, whether it be fictional or actual.

6. Word 4 clue - a plant belonging to the cabbage family that usually has fragrant leaves and tiny white flowers. Certain varieties can be consumed raw as salad.

You should be getting pretty close to solving the puzzle right now if you only consider the hints. If you're still not sure how to proceed, just scroll down to find the answers.

Quordle 698 answer for December 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle.

You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  • EXULT
  • WHEAT
  • SCENE
  • CRESS

Enjoyed unraveling the puzzle? Join us again tomorrow for another round of hints and clues, guaranteed to bring more fun!

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 21:29 IST
