Quordle today: Check hints, clues and answer for February 28

Quordle today: Quordle 767 is among the trickiest puzzles that we've seen recently! Just look over the hints, clues, and Quordle solution today to keep your winning streak intact.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 22:00 IST
Are you having trouble getting ahead? Check out Quordle's best hints and clues right now. (HT tech)

Quordle today: Get ready for a real challenge in today's Quordle! The puzzle is tougher than usual, which puts your winning streak at risk. Don't stress out, though. Stay calm and think carefully about your moves. You've got only 9 attempts to guess all 4 five-letter words correctly. To win, focus and remember the hints and clues given here. If you ever feel stuck, you can find the answers here as well. Keep up the good work and keep that winning streak alive with the best hints and clues for solving Quordle today!

Check out the best hints and clues for solving Quordle today and continuing your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

Today's Quordle words are challenging! Two of them have letters that appear more than once, making it even harder. Without helpful clues, solving them is tough. Even if you have some letters, figuring out where to put them can be tricky.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters L, T, B, and M.

The words end with the letters Y, T, Y, and E.

Word 1 clue -adjective for a tree, bush, or forest covered with thick, vigorous growth that

is lost in the autumn.

Word 2 clue - mock.

Word 3 clue - do things in a terrible way.

Word 4 clue - corn.

The best set of hints for solving today's Quordle challenge has been provided. I hope these Quordle tips and clues help you win the game today. However, if these are insufficient and you are unable to solve the problems, the solutions are provided below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for

Quordle today are:

1. LEAFY

2. TAUNT

3. BADLY

4. MAIZE

Well done! We hope it was a simple challenge for you to deal with. Check back tomorrow for additional Quordle hints and clues.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 21:59 IST
