 Quordle today: Double danger awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 16 | How-to
Home How To Quordle today: Double danger awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 16

Quordle today: Double danger awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 16

Quordle today: New Quordle players might face trouble when solving the puzzle as two tricky words await! If you’re struggling, then don’t worry. Just check hints, clues and answer for Quordle today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 17:51 IST
Quordle
Quordle today: Gain a win and save your winning streak! Check hints, clues and answer. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle today: Gain a win and save your winning streak! Check hints, clues and answer. (Play Store)

Quordle today: 2024 has been a good year for Wordle players so far with fairly straightforward solutions on most days. Yesterday was the same as players came across words such as SPILL, VIGIL, RAISE and BLIND. All of these words are common and are often used in everyday conversations. Despite the presence of repeated letters, they were easy to guess. While today's Quordle answer is not extremely difficult, it does contain two tricky words that pose a risk. Thus, players might lose their winning streak if they waste too many attempts guessing them. To prevent this, we have provided a list of Quordle 753 hints and clues that can help you solve it easily.

If you're in the middle of solving Quordle today but cannot move forward, then scroll down to the bottom to find the answers.

Quordle today: Hints

Within the puzzle, just one of the words features repeated letters. It can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters S, W, H, and T.

The words end with the letters Y, Y, E, and N.

Word 1 clue - appearance like a snake.

Word 2 clue - containing or covered with many weeds.

Word 3 clue - the French word for fashionable or high-class.

Word 4 clue - a claw, especially one belonging to a bird of prey.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. SNAKY

2. WEEDY

3. HAUTE

4. TALON

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

Also, read other top stories today:

Make videos in minutes courtesy AI! OpenAI introduces Sora, the company's new AI model that can generate minute-long photo-realistic videos based on textual prompts. Read all about it here.

Google announces Gemini 1.5! Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors. Know all about it here.

Lawsuit looms over Facebook! Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data. Read more here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 17:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto Online.
Rockstar Games introduces Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV to GTA Online in latest update
GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets