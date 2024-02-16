Quordle today: Double danger awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 16

Quordle today: 2024 has been a good year for Wordle players so far with fairly straightforward solutions on most days. Yesterday was the same as players came across words such as SPILL, VIGIL, RAISE and BLIND. All of these words are common and are often used in everyday conversations. Despite the presence of repeated letters, they were easy to guess. While today's Quordle answer is not extremely difficult, it does contain two tricky words that pose a risk. Thus, players might lose their winning streak if they waste too many attempts guessing them. To prevent this, we have provided a list of Quordle 753 hints and clues that can help you solve it easily.

If you're in the middle of solving Quordle today but cannot move forward, then scroll down to the bottom to find the answers.

Quordle today: Hints

Within the puzzle, just one of the words features repeated letters. It can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters S, W, H, and T.

The words end with the letters Y, Y, E, and N.

Word 1 clue - appearance like a snake.

Word 2 clue - containing or covered with many weeds.

Word 3 clue - the French word for fashionable or high-class.

Word 4 clue - a claw, especially one belonging to a bird of prey.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. SNAKY

2. WEEDY

3. HAUTE

4. TALON

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

