 Google Rolls Out Updated AI Model Capable of Handling Longer Text, Video - But It Still Hallucinates | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Rolls Out Updated AI Model Capable of Handling Longer Text, Video - But It Still Hallucinates

Google Rolls Out Updated AI Model Capable of Handling Longer Text, Video - But It Still Hallucinates

Gemini 1.5 can process far more data compared with what the latest AI models from OpenAI can handle, Google says.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 07:29 IST
Google Gemini AI
Google announces updated AI model, called Gemini 1.5 Pro (Google)
Google Gemini AI
Google announces updated AI model, called Gemini 1.5 Pro (Google)

 Alphabet Inc.'s Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors.

The updated AI model, called Gemini 1.5 Pro, will be available on Thursday to cloud customers and developers so they can test its new features and eventually create new commercial applications. Google and its rivals have spent billions to ramp up their capabilities in generative AI and are keen to attract corporate clients to show their investments are paying off.

“We're focusing first and foremost today on delivering you the research that enabled this model,” Oriol Vinyals, a Google vice-president and Gemini co-tech lead said in a briefing with reporters. “Tomorrow, we're excited to see what the world will make of the new capabilities.” The mid-size version of the new AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, performs at a level similar to the larger Gemini 1.0 Ultra model, Google said.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Since OpenAI's runaway success in late 2022 with its conversational chatbot ChatGPT, Google has been angling to show that it, too, is a force in cutting-edge generative AI technology, which can create new text, images or even video based on user prompts. More companies have been experimenting with the technology, which can be used to automate tasks like coding, summarizing reports or creating marketing campaigns.

Google released its AI model Gemini in December with three versions, allowing it to be customized to the task at hand and able to run on everything from mobile devices to large-scale data centers. Gemini is Google's response to the allied forces of Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI, which some say have been quicker to take advantage of the current AI boom, including among cloud customers and developers.

Now, Google is seeking to lure those users into its ecosystem with even more powerful tools. Gemini 1.5 can be trained faster and more efficiently, and has the ability to process a huge amount of information each time it's prompted, according to Vinyals. For example, developers can use Gemini 1.5 Pro to query up to an hour's worth of video, 11 hours of audio or more than 700,000 words in a document, an amount of data that Google says is the “longest context window” of any large-scale AI model yet. Gemini 1.5 can process far more data compared with what the latest AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic can handle, according to Google. 

In a pre-recorded video demonstration for reporters, Google showed off how engineers asked Gemini 1.5 Pro to ingest a 402-page PDF transcript of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and then prompted it to find quotes that showed “three funny moments.” One of answers from the AI model noted that, five hours into the Apollo 11 mission transcript, astronaut Michael Collins told Mission Control, “If we're late in answering you, it's because we're munching sandwiches.”

In another pre-recorded demo, Google engineers asked Gemini 1.5 Pro to find a particular scene in a 44-minute Buster Keaton film, providing the AI model with a rough sketch of the scene they remembered. Gemini found the scene successfully, noting that it was depicted around 15 minutes into the video.

Google cautioned, however, that like all generative models, responses aren't always perfect. Gemini 1.5 Pro is still prone to hallucinations, works slowly at times and doesn't always understand the intent of users, forcing them to ask their questions in different ways before the model comes up with the right response. Vinyals said the company is “working to optimize” the performance of Gemini 1.5 to make it faster and that it's “still in an experimental stage and in a research stage.”

The company said developers can explore Gemini 1.5 Pro using Google's AI Studio, while some cloud customers can access the AI model in private preview on its enterprise platform, Vertex AI. Google also said on Thursday that it would expand access to its large-scale Gemini 1.0 Ultra, opening the model up to a wider number of global customers on Vertex AI.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 07:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets