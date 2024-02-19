Quordle today: Extremely rare word awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 19

Quordle today: Quordle is difficult to crack on most days due to various factors. For starters, players need to guess four 5-letter words. Moreover, unlike traditional crossword puzzles, they do not have access to any hints or clues, making it even more challenging. Since players only have a limited number of tries to guess the correct letter, and the word subsequently, taking random guesses isn't an ideal way of playing Quordle. The game largely depends upon your vocabulary. So, if you're a regular Quordle player, then the answers might easily come to you. But there are some days on which even seasoned Quordle players are left scratching their heads.

So, if today is one such day, then check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to Quordle today.

Quordle today: Hints

While today's Quordle 756 puzzle isn't exactly difficult, one of the words is extremely challenging, so much so that most players won't have heard of it ever! This word can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Moreover, all of the words contain vowels, making the words even more tricky to guess. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters F, N, B, and F.

The words end with the letters Y, D, Y, and Y.

Word 1 clue - covered with or as with a thin layer of something.

Word 2 clue - the lowest or most unsuccessful point in a situation.

Word 3 clue - the front part of the human trunk below the ribs.

Word 4 clue - a word meaning completely or entirely.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. FILMY

2. NADIR

3. BELLY

4. FULLY

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

