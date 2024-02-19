 Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai’ moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too | Tech News
Home Tech News Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai’ moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too

Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai’ moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too

Ahead of the Nothing Phone 2a launch, CEO Carl Pei playfully adopted the 'Bhai' moniker, sparking banter with Indian followers. It extended to Perplexity CEO and even Elon Musk.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 10:33 IST
Nothing CEO Carl Pei
Nothing CEO Carl Pei responded to posts as ‘Bhai’ and even changed his X handle. (Nothing)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei
Nothing CEO Carl Pei responded to posts as ‘Bhai’ and even changed his X handle. (Nothing)

Ahead of the launch of Nothing Phone 2a on March 5, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gained the attention of the company's Indian followers by launching a new ‘Bhai' campaign. While this began as a funny exchange between one X user and Pei, the Nothing CEO then started responding to X posts with ‘Bhai' - a Hindi-language word that translates to ‘brother'.

Carl Pei on X

Over the last few days, there have been speculations about Nothing hiring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador. One X user asked Carl Pei about the same, to which, the Nothing CEO replied, “We want to sell more phones bhai”, which bemused the company's Indian followers on the microblogging platform. Subsequently, another user called Pei ‘Bhai', following which he changed his handle to ‘Carl Bhai'.

The official X account of Nothing India followed suit, changing its handle to ‘Nothing India Bhai' while also posting, “Carl Bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya, ayyy Carl Bhai”. The banter continued, with Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis also changing his handle to ‘Akis Bhai'.

Not only his fellow co-founder, but Carl Pei also got Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas involved, with the latter responding to Pei's initial post with, “Carl Bhai, kab hamara partnership?” Pei replied, “Only if you changed your name to Aravind Bhai”, to which, Srinivas replied, “Partnership official now!”, alongside changing his X handle for a brief moment.

This banter attracted the attention of Indian users, with many requesting the integration of Perplexity on Nothing devices. One user wrote, “It's time to leverage AI part of Bh'AI' into nothing devices”.

The former OnePlus co-founder also enticed X chief Elon Musk into changing his handle. Pei wrote, “.@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?”

While this is just banter, it is a great marketing tool for the company to build anticipation ahead of the launch of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a. India has already become a good market for Nothing, with the company also establishing its manufacturing facility in Chennai, where its flagship product Nothing Phone 2 is made.

Also, read other top stories today:

“TikTok has me in a chokehold!?” ‘It is hijacking my brain'. Many people have compared the addictive nature of social media to cigarettes, but a team of experts have found ways to help young people addicted to social media. Know how to throw this nasty habit here.

Apple faces a massive fine! It will face a fine after the EU watchdog found that it fell foul of competition rules in thwarting rival music services. Find out more here.

AI assistants to eliminate ‘digital debt'? AI assistants in the workplace are touted as a potential solution to this “availability creep”. But they may not be the silver bullet, despite what big tech wants us to think. Know why here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 10:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed
ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets