RCB vs KKR RR IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Bengaluru vs Kolkata IPL Match Today Live Score

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 15:08 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR online. (AP)
RCB vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: We've reached the midway point of TATA IPL 2023 and the IPL standings have left fans of Kolkata Knight Riders disappointed. Much like last season, KKR have been struggling and currently sit in the 8th spot, having won just 2 matches out of 7. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have recovered from their earlier setbacks by winning their last two matches. As a result, RCB currently occupy the 5th place in the TATA IPL 2023 table.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch RCB vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Mangalam Chinnaswamy Stadium, also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Bangalore. The RCB vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 26.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live: Where to watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RCB vs KKR: Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 15:08 IST
