RR vs GT Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan vs Gujarat Live Score Online

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in today’s thrilling TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch RR vs GT IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 15:45 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RR vs GT online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RR vs GT online. (AFP)

RR vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: It is 4th vs 1st today with Rajasthan Royals taking on Gujarat Titans. Despite facing a defeat in their last game, GT top the TATA IPL 2023 table. On the other hand, GT are in 4th place, having lost 3 games out of their last 5. With IPL 2023 play-offs approaching fast, it is a great opportunity for both teams to bolster their chances of qualification.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live: Time and Venue

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The RR vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 5

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live: Where to watch

The Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RR vs GT: Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

First Published Date: 05 May, 15:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets