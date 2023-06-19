Home How To Say goodbye to ‘Bing Search’ on Windows 11 and 10; remove It this way

Say goodbye to ‘Bing Search’ on Windows 11 and 10; remove It this way

If you want to completely remove Bing Search from Windows 11 and 10, follow our simple tutorial below.

Easy steps to remove bing search from windows 11 and 10. (Hindustan Times)

Microsoft is making Bing search better with artificial intelligence, but some people don't like that the browser is included everywhere in Windows, according to Beebom reports. It shows up when you use Windows Search or open the Start menu. However, for local searches, it doesn't work well and slows down the search experience. It also uses up your computer's memory and processing power. If you want to completely remove Bing Search from Windows 11 and 10, follow these simple tutorial below.

How to Turn Off Bing Cloud Search in Windows 11 and 10:

1. Open Windows Search and click on the three dots next to the Bing icon.

2. Click on "Search settings."

3. Under "Cloud content search," turn off the switches for both "Microsoft account" and "Work or School account." This will stop personalising your search results with online content.

Removing Bing Search from Windows 11 and 10 Using the Registry Editor:

1. Press the Windows key once and search for "registry." Then, open the Registry Editor.

2. Copy and paste the following path into the Registry Editor's address bar and press Enter.

3. Right-click on "Explorer" and choose "New" -> "DWORD (32-bit) value."

4. Name it "DisableSearchBoxSuggestions."

5. Double-click on it and change the "Value data" to 1. Click "OK."

6. Finally, restart your PC, and Bing Search should be gone from Windows 11/10.

Removing Bing Search from Windows 11 and 10 Using Group Policy:

1. Press the Windows key and search for "group policy." Then, open "Edit group policy."

2. Go to "User Configuration" and navigate to Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Search.

3. Double-click on "Search" to open it. Look for "Do not allow web search" and "Don't search the web or display web results in Search."

4. Open each setting and enable them.

5. Finally, restart your Windows 11/10 PC. Bing Search will be removed from all search elements, including the Start menu, Taskbar, and File Explorer.

By following these steps, you can get rid of Bing Search and improve your search experience on Windows 11 and 10.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 12:20 IST
