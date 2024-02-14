Best gaming keyboards: Top 10 picks under 1000

Holidays are best spent immersed in the world of gaming, and the right gear can elevate that experience significantly. Among these, a top-notch gaming keyboard is essential. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a newbie, the quest for the best gaming keyboard under ₹1000 is a journey worth embarking on. The gaming keyboard market is vast, with a plethora of options ranging from simple, no-frills models to feature-rich keyboards with all the bells and whistles. However, when on a budget, the challenge is finding the perfect balance between cost and quality. This is where our list of the best gaming keyboards under ₹1000 comes in, offering you choices that don't compromise on essential features while staying within your budget. Products included in this article 50% OFF Zebronics War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable,Multicolour LEDs/Gaming Mouse with breathing LEDs and 3200 DPI (3,948) 45% OFF Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Colour Lighting, White & Black Keycaps, Double Injection Key Caps - Black (699) 48% OFF ZEBRONICS Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor LED Effect,Durable Al Body,Gold Plated USB,Braided Cable (2,732) 43% OFF HP K300 Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, 4 LED Indicators, Matte Finish Double Injection Key Caps and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(4QM95AA) (2,748) 38% OFF EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | Seven Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting and Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (White) (544) 36% OFF EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | 7 Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting & Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (Black) (544) 48% OFF Ant Esports MK 1700 Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard –with Backlit RGB LED, USB-A Connection, Quiet Keystrokes, 12 Multimedia Function Keys - for Computer, PC, Desktop, Gamer– 1 Year Warranty–Mercury (699) 42% OFF FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor RGB Backlight Effects, Membrane Keys, Retractable Stands, USB Plug & Play, Ergonomic & Comfortable Design, and 1 Year Warranty (27) 54% OFF Amazon Basics USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolour LED Effect | 12 Multimedia Keys |4 LED Modes (5,862) 60% OFF Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard with 104 Keys,Multi Color LED,1.8m Braided Cable, Gold Plated USB,Laser Keycaps, Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys,2 Step Stand,12 Integrated Multimedia Keys (White) (2,732)

Each keyboard in our carefully curated list is scrutinized for its performance, durability, and gaming-specific features. We understand that every keystroke matters in gaming. Therefore, responsiveness and tactile feedback are primary considerations. Additionally, aesthetics also play a crucial role. The right gaming keyboard not only performs well but also fits seamlessly into your gaming setup with its design and lighting effects. What sets these keyboards apart is their ability to deliver an immersive gaming experience without burning a hole in your wallet. They are crafted to cater to the needs of gamers who require precision and speed but are also mindful of their spending. From anti-ghosting capabilities and customizable keys to ergonomic designs and adjustable backlights, these keyboards pack a punch.

As we check out affordable gaming keyboards, remember that a lower price doesn't necessarily mean lower quality. The market today offers some fantastic options that are both economical and efficient. The best gaming keyboard for you is one that not only fits your budget but also aligns with your gaming style and needs. Through this guide, you'll discover that affordability doesn't need to come at the cost of quality. These top 10 gaming keyboards under ₹1000 are a testament to that, each bringing something unique to your gaming table. Let's explore these options and find the keyboard that will be your ally in the virtual battlegrounds!

1. Zebronics War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable,Multicolour LEDs/Gaming Mouse with breathing LEDs and 3200 DPI

Get ready to dominate the virtual battlefield with the Zebronics War gaming keyboard and mouse combo. The keyboard features multi-color LED lights, gold-plated USB and braided cable for durability, and integrated media keys to control your gaming experience. The mouse has a compact and ergonomic design with breathing LED lights and a high 3200 dpi resolution for precise aiming. Both the keyboard and mouse have a 1-year warranty and are made with long-lasting materials to withstand hours of intense gaming. Key presses on the keyboard feel responsive and tactile, while the buttons on the mouse offer a satisfying click. Together, this gaming duo gives you the edge you need to take down enemies and achieve victory. So, suit up for the ultimate gaming battle - the Zebronics War combo is here to help you win.

Specifications of Zebronics War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Gold Plated USB, Braided Cable,Multicolour LEDs/Gaming Mouse with breathing LEDs and 3200 DPI:

Keyboard and Mouse Type: Wired

Connection: Gold Plated USB

Cable: Braided

Keyboard Lighting: Multicolor LEDs

Mouse Lighting: Breathing LEDs

Mouse DPI: 3200

Pros Cons Includes both keyboard and mouse Limited LED customization options Gold plated USB for reliable connectivity Mouse may not suit all grip styles Durable braided cable Keyboard build may feel basic for advanced gamers Multicolor LEDs on keyboard and mouse Mouse with 3200 DPI for precision tracking

2. Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Colour Lighting, White & Black Keycaps, Double Injection Key Caps - Black

This keyboard means business, with backlit keys, a stealthy black finish and a no-nonsense layout. The Ant Esports MK1400 Pro delivers everything you need to dominate the competition, with durable double injection keycaps, spill-resistant design and stylish mixed color lighting effects. The 104 key design provides a familiar layout for everyday productivity, while the lightweight build lets you take your game anywhere. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux systems, this plug-and-play keyboard is ready to transform your setup and elevate your gameplay, helping you tap out combos and execute moves with ease and precision. Get ready to show off your skills - this keyboard delivers the performance and features that pro players demand, at an affordable price.

Specifications of Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Colour Lighting, White & Black Keycaps, Double Injection Key Caps - Black:

Type: Wired Membrane

Lighting: Mixed Color Backlight

Keycaps: White & Black, Double Injection

Design: Ergonomic

Special Features: Anti-ghosting

Pros Cons Mixed color backlighting for aesthetics Membrane keys lack tactile feel of mechanical keys Double injection keycaps prevent fading No dedicated macro keys for advanced gaming Unique white and black keycaps design Limited lighting customization options Wired connection ensures consistent performance

3. ZEBRONICS Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor LED Effect,Durable Al Body,Gold Plated USB,Braided Cable

This Transformer keyboard's multicolor LED backlight glows with the intensity of battle as you tap its durable aluminum keys, armed with gold-plated USB and braided cable for pro-grade performance. Programmable media keys let you control the action, while 80 million keystroke lifetime means this keyboard is built for long-term victory. The USB interface draws minimal power, so your gameplay never lags, while 1-year warranty ensures this durable keyboard stands by your side through every gaming marathon. Arm yourself with this LED-lit weapon and transform into a champion with precise keystrokes and vivid color effects that boost focus, intensify the immersive experience and put you in a league of your own.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor LED Effect,Durable Al Body,Gold Plated USB,Braided Cable:

Type: Wired

Body Material: Durable Aluminum

Connection: Gold Plated USB

Cable: Braided

Lighting: Multicolor LED Effect

Pros Cons Multicolor LED effects for customization No dedicated macro or media keys Durable aluminum body LED lighting might be too bright for some users Gold plated USB and braided cable Some may find the design bulky Stylish modern design

4. HP K300 Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, 4 LED Indicators, Matte Finish Double Injection Key Caps and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(4QM95AA)

This HP keyboard brings game-changing performance to your desk. The full-sized membrane design with double injection keycaps in a matte finish delivers comfortable, responsive keystrokes that feel amazing under your fingertips. The night backlight effect with adjustable brightness and mixed color lighting adds a stunning visual element, while the four LED indicators give you crucial status updates at a glance. With suspension key caps that adapt to your hand movements and a windows lock key for easy switching between tasks, this keyboard gives you an edge over your opponents. Plus, the three-year manufacturer warranty ensures you'll be fragging foes for seasons to come. So, stop typing and start gaming - this HP keyboard will level up your play.

Specifications of HP K300 Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, 4 LED Indicators, Matte Finish Double Injection Key Caps and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(4QM95AA):

Type: Wired Membrane

Lighting: Mixed Color

LED Indicators: 4

Keycaps: Matte Finish, Double Injection

Warranty: 3 Years

Special Features: Windows Lock Key

Pros Cons Mixed color lighting for visual appeal Membrane keys may not satisfy mechanical key fans 4 LED indicators for system status Limited RGB customization options Matte finish, double injection keycaps No additional macro keys 3 years warranty for peace of mind Windows lock key feature

5. EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | Seven Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting and Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (White)

Prism RGB lighting illuminates the 16 million colors and 8 lighting modes of this full-size membrane keyboard, letting your warrior spirit shine forth. Anti-ghosting and Windows Lock keys enable seamless gaming, while the 19 key rollover and fast, silent membrane keys ensure deadly keystrokes. A braided USB cable with reinforced connectors provides a tangle-free plug-and-play experience right out of the box. The lightweight yet sturdy casing is built for the long haul, ready for epic gaming marathons. Join the fight now with this battle-ready RGB keyboard from EvoFox, backed by a complete 1-year warranty.

Specifications of EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | Seven Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting and Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (White):

Type: Wired

RGB Colors: 16 Million True Prism

Backlight Effects: 7 + 1 Custom

Keys: Silent Membrane

Special Features: Anti-Ghosting, Windows Lock Key

Cable: Braided

Pros Cons 16 Million true prism RGB colors May not have the durability of higher-end models Customizable backlight effects Keys might feel too soft for some users Silent membrane keys for quiet operation No dedicated wrist rest for ergonomics Anti-ghosting and Windows lock key Durable braided cable

6. EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | Seven Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting and Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (Black)

This 87-key tenkeyless RGB gaming keyboard delivers precise typing and gaming performance. The 16 million true-prism colors illuminate the keys with a uniform glow that can be adjusted to 4 brightness levels or turned off completely. The membrane keys offer soft yet precise keystrokes for comfortable typing and gaming and are rated for over 10 million key presses, ensuring long-lasting use. The doubleshot injection keycaps will not fade, ensuring the backlighting always shines clearly through the lettering. Essential multimedia keys improve speed, perfect for upgrading gaming setups. The braided cable and anti-ghosting technology ensure stable signal transmission without interference. The compact size and solid build of the EvoFox keyboard allow for efficient typing at your desk or during gaming sessions.

Specifications of EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard | 16 Million True Prism Colors | Seven Backlight Effects and One Custom Effect | Silent Membrane Keys | Anti Ghosting and Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (Black):

Type: Wired Tenkeyless

RGB Colors: 16 Million True Prism

Backlight Effects: 7 + 1 Custom

Keys: Silent Membrane

Special Features: Anti-Ghosting, Windows Lock Key

Cable: Braided

Pros Cons Compact tenkeyless design No numeric keypad, unsuitable for some users 16 Million customizable RGB colors Keys may feel different from traditional mechanical keys 7 backlight effects plus custom effect Not ideal for users who prefer clicky keys Silent membrane keys reduce noise Anti-ghosting feature for gaming precision

7. Ant Esports MK 1700 Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard –with Backlit RGB LED, USB-A Connection, Quiet Keystrokes, 12 Multimedia Function Keys - for Computer, PC, Desktop, Gamer– 1 Year Warranty–Mercury

This no-frills gaming keyboard from Ant Esports delivers modern style and essential features for upgrade-seeking gamers. The membrane keys provide silent keystrokes and tactile feedback without the clicky noise, helping you stay focused during marathon gameplay sessions. The 12 multimedia keys allow for quick access to common commands so you can switch between music, video and games with a single press. The adjustable RGB backlighting subtly illuminates the keyboard to highlight keys in dimly lit rooms, with three brightness modes to choose from. Plug and play setup is hassle-free.

Specifications of Ant Esports MK 1700 Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard –with Backlit RGB LED, USB-A Connection, Quiet Keystrokes, 12 Multimedia Function Keys - for Computer, PC, Desktop, Gamer– 1 Year Warranty–Mercury:

Type: Wired Membrane

Lighting: Backlit RGB LED

Connection: USB-A

Key Features: Quiet Keystrokes, 12 Multimedia Function Keys

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Backlit RGB LED for aesthetics Membrane keys might not offer the best feedback Quiet keystrokes ideal for shared spaces Limited customization options for RGB lighting 12 multimedia function keys Not as durable as mechanical keyboards USB-A connection for easy setup 1-year warranty offers some peace of mind

8. FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor RGB Backlight Effects, Membrane Keys, Retractable Stands, USB Plug & Play, Ergonomic & Comfortable Design, and 1 Year Warranty

This FRONTECH gaming keyboard brings vibrant RGB backlighting and ergonomic comfort to your battlestation. The 104+10 key layout provides all essential keys for intense gaming sessions, while the 6 anti-ghosting keys ensure rapid response and accuracy. The membrane keys offer a comfortable tactile feel, and the retractable stands let you adjust the typing angle. The USB cable gives you flexibility in positioning, and the USB plug-and-play connectivity makes it simple to use with Windows, Mac or Linux systems. The RGB lights illuminate the keyboard with a rainbow of colors that shift and flow, creating an eye-catching esthetic when used at night or in low light. The ergonomic design lets you game for hours in comfort, with an angled keyboard shape and wrist rest that reduce strain. This gaming keyboard delivers vivid lighting, precise response, and an enjoyable typing experience at an affordable price.

Specifications of FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor RGB Backlight Effects, Membrane Keys, Retractable Stands, USB Plug & Play, Ergonomic & Comfortable Design, and 1 Year Warranty:

Type: Wired

Lighting: Multicolor RGB Backlight Effects

Keys: Membrane

Design: Ergonomic, Retractable Stands

Connection: USB Plug & Play

Warranty: 1 Year

9. Amazon Basics USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolour LED Effect | 12 Multimedia Keys |4 LED Modes

This Amazon Basics gaming keyboard brings high-octane performance to your desktop setup with multicolor LED lighting effects, laser-etched keycaps, and programmable multimedia keys. The aluminum alloy body and braided USB cable deliver robust build quality, while the 104 keys offer an optimal layout for long gaming sessions. The integrated media keys give you instant control of volume, playback, and more so that you can stay focused on the action. With four LED lighting modes to choose from including Breathing and Wave, you can set the mood lighting to suit your style. Whether you're fragging foes in your favorite FPS or mastering the latest MOBA, this keyboard delivers responsive keystrokes and customizable lighting for an edge over the competition. So grab this Amazon Basics gaming keyboard and level up your setup with LED effects, multimedia controls, and a durable aluminum design that performs as good as it looks.

Specifications of Amazon Basics USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolour LED Effect | 12 Multimedia Keys |4 LED Modes:

Type: Wired

Lighting: Multicolor LED

Multimedia Keys: 12

LED Modes: 4

Pros Cons Multicolor LED effect for gaming environment Basic design with limited advanced features 12 multimedia keys for convenience LEDs may not be as customizable as higher-end keyboards 4 LED modes for varied lighting options May not be as durable as more expensive models Budget-friendly for entry-level gamers

10. Newly Launched Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard with 104 Keys,Multi Color LED,1.8m Braided Cable, Gold Plated USB,Laser Keycaps, Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys,2 Step Stand,12 Integrated Multimedia keys (White)

This affordable gaming keyboard brings the heat with features that will level up your game. The Zebronics War-K keyboard features 12 multimedia keys so that you can control your music, volume and more without ever leaving the game. The multi-color LED lights bring a dynamic visual element that matches the fast-paced action. The braided USB cable ensures a reliable connection while resisting tangles. The gold-plated USB connector and laser-etched keycaps provide durability and precision for intense gaming sessions. With 104 keys including a dedicated rupee key, anti-ghosting for 19 keys and a 2-step stand, this keyboard has everything you need to dominate the competition. So, secure your spot at the top of the scoreboard with this feature-packed gaming keyboard that unleashes your true potential and takes your gameplay to a whole new level.

Specifications of Newly Launched Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard with 104 Keys,Multi Color LED,1.8m Braided Cable, Gold Plated USB,Laser Keycaps, Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys,2 Step Stand,12 Integrated Multimedia keys (White):

Type: Wired

Keys: 104

Lighting: Multi Color LED

Cable: 1.8m Braided

Connection: Gold Plated USB

Keycaps: Laser

Special Features: Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys, 2 Step Stand, 12 Integrated Multimedia keys

Pros Cons 104 keys for full functionality Basic LED lighting without extensive customization Multicolor LED for aesthetic appeal May lack the tactile feedback of mechanical keys 1.8m braided cable for durability No additional ergonomic features like wrist rests Gold plated USB for better connection Basic design may not appeal to all gamers Anti-ghosting and multimedia keys

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Gold Plated USB & Braided Cable Multicolour LEDs on Keyboard Gaming Mouse with 3200 DPI Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard Mixed Colour Lighting White & Black Double Injection Keycaps Wired for Reliable Connectivity ZEBRONICS Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard Multicolor LED Effect Durable Aluminum Body Gold Plated USB & Braided Cable HP K300 Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard Mixed Color Lighting & 4 LED Indicators Matte Finish Double Injection Keycaps 3 Years Warranty & Windows Lock Key EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard (White) 16 Million True Prism Colors Seven Backlight Effects & One Custom Effect Silent Membrane Keys & Anti-Ghosting EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard (Black) 16 Million True Prism Colors & Seven Backlight Effects Silent Membrane Keys & Anti-Ghosting Braided Cable & Compact TKL Design Ant Esports MK 1700 Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard Backlit RGB LED Quiet Keystrokes & 12 Multimedia Function Keys USB-A Connection & 1 Year Warranty FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard Multicolor RGB Backlight Effects Membrane Keys & Retractable Stands USB Plug & Play with Ergonomic Design Amazon Basics USB Gaming Keyboard Multicolour LED Effect 12 Multimedia Keys 4 LED Modes for Customization Newly Launched Zebronics War-K Gaming Keyboard Multi Color LED & 104 Keys 1.8m Braided Cable & Gold Plated USB Laser Keycaps & Anti-Ghosting 19 Keys

Best value for money

EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard will light up your setup as well as your gameplay. The EvoFox Deathray TKL features 16 million true RGB colors and 7 dynamic backlight effects, so you can game in style with pulsating, rippling, or custom lighting that highlights every keystroke. The soft, silent membrane keys deliver precise keystrokes and a lifespan of 10 million clicks, keeping you gaming for years. Essential multimedia keys give you quick control for volume adjustments, media playback, and more—everything you need to boost your gaming efficiency. The slim, 84-key tenkeyless design saves space on your desk, while the braided USB cable ensures durability. All wrapped up in a sleek black chassis with double-shot keycaps that feature crystal clear lettering that will never fade, the EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB gaming keyboard upgrades your gaming setup with vivid RGB lighting, fast responses, and long-term dependability.

Best overall product

The Ant Esports MK 1700 gaming keyboard brings modern style and essential features to upgrade your gaming setup. With 12 multimedia keys for quick access to common functions, low-force key switches for silent strokes and tactile feedback, and pulsating RGB LED backlighting to highlight your keystrokes in low light; this keyboard delivers essential gaming features in a sleek design. Plug and play with a USB-A connection, the MK 1700 offers adjustable brightness settings for the backlight and promises up to 10 million keystrokes of durability. A one-year warranty protects against defects, while an included instruction guide helps you get started right away. Whether you're a casual gamer or a serious e-sports competitor, this membrane gaming keyboard delivers essential features and modern aesthetics to take your gameplay to the next level.

How to Find the Best Gaming Keyboard?

Firstly, identify your gaming style and the types of games you frequently play. If you're into fast-paced, competitive games, you'll need a keyboard with quick response times and anti-ghosting capabilities to ensure every keystroke is registered accurately. For MMOs or strategy games, you might prefer keyboards with additional programmable keys for complex macros and shortcuts. Consider the key switch types – mechanical switches are popular for their tactile feedback and durability, but membrane switches can be a quieter and more affordable alternative.

The second factor to consider is the build quality and design of the keyboard. A sturdy construction can withstand heavy usage and last longer. Look for keyboards with high-quality materials like metal or durable plastics. The design aspect includes the size and layout of the keyboard. A full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad might be preferable for some, while others may opt for a more compact tenkeyless design to save desk space. Ergonomics is also crucial – a keyboard with a comfortable wrist rest and adjustable stands can make long gaming sessions more comfortable.

Thirdly, pay attention to additional features that can enhance your gaming experience. Customizable backlighting not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also helps in low-light conditions. Some gaming keyboards offer RGB lighting with multiple colors and effects. Programmable keys and software customization can greatly enhance functionality, allowing you to tailor the keyboard settings to your gaming preferences. Media controls and USB pass-through are other convenient features to look out for.

Lastly, set a budget and stick to it. Gaming keyboards vary greatly in price, and it's easy to overspend. Decide on how much you are willing to invest in a keyboard and look for the best options in that range. Remember, the most expensive keyboard is not necessarily the best one for your needs. Compare features, read user reviews, and check out expert opinions to make an informed decision. A well-chosen gaming keyboard can significantly improve your gaming experience while providing good value for your money.