SRH vs DC Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Hyderabad vs Delhi Live Score Online

SRH vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Delhi Capitals have been struggling in this year's TATA IPL 2023, perhaps due to the loss of their skipper Rishabh Pant who is currently undergoing recovery after an unfortunate accident last year. DC are dead last in the IPL 2023 table, having won just 1 out of 6 matches so far. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a similar form too, with SRH winning just 2 out of their 6 matches and they languish at 9th place.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the SRH vs DC TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Live: Time and Venue

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Hyderabad Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Live: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

SRH vs DC: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.