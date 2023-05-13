Home How To SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: Check playing 11, player stats, more for fantasy cricket online

SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: Check playing 11, player stats, more for fantasy cricket online

SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 13:52 IST
SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: In the 58th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other in a game that is a must-win for both. The teams are in the 9th and 5th position in the league, respectively and both must win all their remaining games to secure their position for the knockout stage. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

SRH, under the leadership of Aiden Markram, has had a shaky season so far. While the team has performed well with the ball, batting has let them down on several occasions. However, they have a big advantage as they have two games in hand compared to most teams in the league. On the other hand. LSG will be playing under their new captain Krunal Pandya after KL Rahul had to get thigh surgery after his injury in the tournament. They are placed in 5th position due to their batting efforts but inconsistent performances have haunted them too.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 58th game of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

The average first-inning score at Hyderabad is 171, which makes it a decent batting pitch. The toss will play a role as the pitch can turn sluggish in the second innings. Bowlers who are good with the slower ball will get an advantage in this pitch.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

SRH: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

LSG: Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions: High-value players

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Rahul Tripathi, and Mayank Markande can be crucial for SRH today.

LSG: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya can fetch the highest points today.

First Published Date: 13 May, 13:52 IST
