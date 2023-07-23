Home How To SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI notification released online; 5 apps to prepare well for the exam

SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI notification released online; 5 apps to prepare well for the exam

SSC releases Delhi Police and CAPF SI exam notification. Know how to apply online and 5 apps for effective preparation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 17:02 IST
Delhi Police
SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI notification released online. (Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police
SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI notification released online. (Hindustan Times)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the detailed notification and commenced the application process for the Sub-Inspector positions in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF SI) Examination, 2023. To access the notification and apply for the exam, interested candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants must submit their application forms before the deadline on August 15. A brief window for form correction will be available from August 16 to 17, 2023. The computer-based examination is scheduled to take place in October 2023, and the specific schedule will be released at a later date.

Vacancy Details

1. SI Delhi Police (Male): 109 vacancies

2. SI Delhi Police (Female): 53 vacancies

3. SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714 vacancies

Candidates who are between 20 to 25 years old as of August 1 are eligible to apply for these positions. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules. The minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in the Bachelor's degree or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply, but they must possess the degree on or before the cut-off date of August 15.

The application fee for the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

For aspirants preparing for the SSC Delhi Police examination, here are five recommended apps:

1. Testbook

Testbook provides comprehensive study materials for the Delhi Police Constable exam, including notes, practice questions, and mock tests. It also offers a bilingual mode, allowing candidates to study in Hindi or English. The app offers a free trial, enabling users to explore its features before making a purchase.

2. SSC Constable GD app

This app offers a detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the Delhi Police Constable exam. It includes a question bank with over 10,000 practice questions. The app also features a progress tracker to monitor performance and identify weak areas.

3. Delhi Police Constable Exam app

This comprehensive app serves as a complete guide to the Delhi Police Constable exam. It provides notes, practice questions, mock tests, and current affairs updates. Additionally, the app offers a discussion forum where users can seek assistance from fellow aspirants.

4. SSC Exam Guru app

SSC Exam Guru provides a wide range of study materials for the Delhi Police Constable exam, including notes, practice questions, and mock tests. The app also boasts a video library with over 1000 video lectures. A doubt clearing forum is available to seek guidance from experts.

5. SSC Police Exam app

This app serves as a comprehensive guide to the Delhi Police Constable exam, offering notes, practice questions, mock tests, and current affairs updates. The progress tracker feature aids candidates in monitoring their performance and identifying areas that require improvement.

By utilising these apps, aspirants can enhance their preparation and increase their chances of success in the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI Examination, 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 17:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets