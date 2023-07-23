SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI notification released online; 5 apps to prepare well for the exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the detailed notification and commenced the application process for the Sub-Inspector positions in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF SI) Examination, 2023. To access the notification and apply for the exam, interested candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants must submit their application forms before the deadline on August 15. A brief window for form correction will be available from August 16 to 17, 2023. The computer-based examination is scheduled to take place in October 2023, and the specific schedule will be released at a later date.

Vacancy Details

1. SI Delhi Police (Male): 109 vacancies

2. SI Delhi Police (Female): 53 vacancies

3. SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714 vacancies

Candidates who are between 20 to 25 years old as of August 1 are eligible to apply for these positions. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules. The minimum educational qualification required is a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in the Bachelor's degree or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply, but they must possess the degree on or before the cut-off date of August 15.

The application fee for the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

For aspirants preparing for the SSC Delhi Police examination, here are five recommended apps:

1. Testbook

Testbook provides comprehensive study materials for the Delhi Police Constable exam, including notes, practice questions, and mock tests. It also offers a bilingual mode, allowing candidates to study in Hindi or English. The app offers a free trial, enabling users to explore its features before making a purchase.

2. SSC Constable GD app

This app offers a detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the Delhi Police Constable exam. It includes a question bank with over 10,000 practice questions. The app also features a progress tracker to monitor performance and identify weak areas.

3. Delhi Police Constable Exam app

This comprehensive app serves as a complete guide to the Delhi Police Constable exam. It provides notes, practice questions, mock tests, and current affairs updates. Additionally, the app offers a discussion forum where users can seek assistance from fellow aspirants.

4. SSC Exam Guru app

SSC Exam Guru provides a wide range of study materials for the Delhi Police Constable exam, including notes, practice questions, and mock tests. The app also boasts a video library with over 1000 video lectures. A doubt clearing forum is available to seek guidance from experts.

5. SSC Police Exam app

This app serves as a comprehensive guide to the Delhi Police Constable exam, offering notes, practice questions, mock tests, and current affairs updates. The progress tracker feature aids candidates in monitoring their performance and identifying areas that require improvement.

By utilising these apps, aspirants can enhance their preparation and increase their chances of success in the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI Examination, 2023.