TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Knight Riders vs Titans match online

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Live Streaming: The first match of the day and the 39th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Titans have won their last two fixtures against Mumbai and Lucknow and sit comfortably in the third spot. On the other hand, Knight Riders finally defeated Bangalore on Wednesday after losing four games in a row and trying to enter the top 4. Interestingly, the last time these two teams met each other, it was KKR that claimed the win on the back of a miracle innings by Rinku Singh where he hit 5 sixes in a row in the last over. With revenge surely on GT's mind, this is setting up to be a thrilling encounter. Find out where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans today.

With Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and David Miller, GT have proven to be a batting-heavy team that can chase down any target on their day. Their bowling is also not lacking with spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohit Sharma at their disposal.

KKR have struggled with their opening batsmen recently and it has been largely on the shoulder of the middle order to bail them out. Out of the three wins this season, two have come on the back of big innings played by Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur. But with a big knock played by Jason Roy against Mumbai Indians, KKR will be hoping to post a big score and then rely on their spinners to get the job done.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The 30th game of the season between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Live Streaming: Where to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.