Top 10 hacks for smart users to power up their Android phone experience

Android has been in the smartphone software, and hardware, industry for years and it has looked to create a safe space for users by rolling out a huge number of top features that improve users' experience. Android has brought various customizable features for users to save their time and effort while improving their smartphone's performance and ultimately, to gain in one or the other in their professional and private lives. However, there are various Android phone features that users are not aware of. So, here we list the top 10 hacks for Android phone smart users to benefit from.

The Google operating system comes with various hidden features that stay hidden and users are not able to find them. To help you utilize the full potential of your Android phone, we have curated this list. Check them all out here.

Top 10 Android phone tips and tricks

End a call by pressing the power button: Android users can use touch-free actions while ending the call through the power button. This feature can be turned on through Android settings. First, go to settings and then go to “Accessibility,” then under the Interaction controls turn on the toggle Power button ends the call. Use two apps side-by-side: Did you know you can run apps side by side? This feature has been around since Android 7 version. This feature can be used for various purposes such as writing a text while watching a YouTube video. To activate the feature, swipe up from the screen bottom to open the app carousel. Tap the desired app's top icon and choose "Split top" from the menu.

3. Turn on Developer Mode: This mode enables Android users to improve system behaviours and app performance. To activate this feature, On setting, scroll down and tap on “Systems” now go to “About,” now, tap on Build Number seven times, and then the developer option will appear in front of your screen.

4. One-handed mode: With bigger smartphone screens, we need to use both of our hands to utilize their functionality. However, Google Keyboard has a feature which enables users to type in one-handed mode. Shocking right? To enable the feature, Open the keyboard, press and swipe comma key right to activate the one-handed mode.

5. Customize USB options: This is a very secure feature Android provides to its users. Through this feature, Android phone users will be able to customize options when they plug their device into another. The options include Charging, MTP (Media Transfer Protocol), PTP (Picture Transfer Protocol), RNDIS (USB Ethernet), Audio Source and MIDI.

6. Cast your Android screen: With Android, users can cast their mobile screen on TV with the help of Chromecast. You can easily find the screen mirroring option on your Quick Setting menu. Just follow the steps and you will be able to watch movies and videos on a larger screen.

7. Finding lost notifications: Did you mistakenly swipe the notification while reading? Now you are worrying about opening that message because then you will have to reply? Worry not, as Android can bring back lost notifications. To find the notification follow Hold empty space > Widgets > Settings shortcut > drag-drop > Notification log > view history.

8. Display touchpoints: In developer's mode, users can create displaying touch points which can later be used for taking screenshots. Additionally, it can also be used as a pointer to show where you exactly clicked on the screen.

9. Magnifying glass: Yes, you read it right! It says magnifying glass. Android users can utilize the magnifying glass to make the icons and text bigger. This feature is introduced with the Android 14 version. Through the glass, you can magnify any part of the screen you want. You can find the Magnification option in the Android phone settings.

10. See which app is running in the background: First, go to the mobile Settings and navigate System. Then go to the Developer options and tap Running Services to view all actively running apps and processes consuming RAM in the background to speed up the process.

