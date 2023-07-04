Home How To UP Board 2023 class 12 exam scrutiny results: When and where to check online

UP Board 2023 class 12 exam scrutiny results: When and where to check online

UP Board 2023 Class 12 exam scrutiny result will be released online. Know when and where.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 12:32 IST
UP Board Class 12 exam scrutiny results 2023 will be announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad online on July 6. Recently, Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla announced the scrutiny result dates on his official Twitter handle. After the announcement of the results, students can access and download their results from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

No timing has been announced yet, only the date was mentioned in the Twitter post. Also, note that Scrutiny results will be issued for students who applied in both classes 10 and 12.

“The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023” tweeted Dibyakant Shukla.

In total, 24557 candidates will be notified of their UP Board Class 12th scrutiny results, including 3,903 Class 10 students and 20,654 Class 12 students.

Recently on April 25th, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the class 10th and 12th. Overall, 75.52% of students passed the intermediate (Class 12) exam, and 89.78% of students passed the high school (Class 10) exam. The pass percentage of girls in the HS examination was 93.34%, while it was 86.64% for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34%, while it was 83% for girls.

Steps to check UP Board 2023 Scrutiny results

Step 1:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at www.upresults.nic.in.
Step 2:

On the homepage, tap on the scrutiny process you have applied for (UP Board Scrutiny Result 12th 2023 or UP Board Scrutiny Result 10th 2023).
Step 3:

If you have applied for the revaluation process, click on “UPMSP 12th Revaluation Result 2023”.
Step 4:

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the captcha during the Result login page, then click on the “submit” button.
Step 5:

Your UPMSP Scrutiny Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
Step 6:

Step 6: Download and print your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 for further use.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 12:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets