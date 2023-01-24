    Trending News

    Home How To Wordle 584 answer for January 24: Make a calculated move! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 584 answer for January 24: Make a calculated move! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 584 answer for January 24: If you’re stuck and want to solve the puzzle to keep your streak going, then it can be done without taking any risks. Just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 24 2023
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 584 answer for January 24: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 584 answer for January 24: Wordle players often create their own special rules to the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use previous day's word as the starting word for the next day and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 584 hints for January 24

    Today's word lacks any repeated letter but it does not mean that it is free of all trickery. The puzzle contains a healthy dose of uncommon letters, which denote that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

    Wordle 584 clues for January 24

    1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

    2. The word contains two vowels in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter T. 

    4. One of the vowels in the word is U. 

    5. The remaining vowel is O.

    The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 584 answer for January 24


    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is COUNT. It means “to calculate how many or how much of something there is”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 07:50 IST
