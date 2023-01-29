    Trending News

    Wordle 589 answer for January 29: Find the uncommon letter! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 589 answer for January 29: Learn the best way to solve any Wordle puzzle. Check today’s hints, clues and solution.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 06:19 IST
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 589 answer for January 29: Never lose another puzzle. Stuck or confused, check these Wordle hints, clues and the solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 589 answer for January 29: It's the last Sunday of the month and so far we have only seen a couple of really tough puzzles in 2023. Today's puzzle, however, can mark the turning point after which the game just goes berserk. The puzzle today is tricky and you will need to find out uncommon letters in order to protect your winning streak. But if you're confused and not sure what your next move should be, do not worry. We are here to help. Just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage when solving the puzzle. And if by any chance, you're stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

    Wordle 589 hints for January 29

    Today's word does not come with any repeated letters, so if that's where you struggle the most, you have lucked out. The biggest trick in today's puzzle comes from less used alphabets, finding which can be a tough proposition. However, do not feel low. You can always use a letter elimination strategy to find the word. We recommend using a combination of CHAMP, TUBES, FLING and WORDY for your strategy. For more clues, check below.

    Wordle 589 clues for January 29

    • Today's word begins with the letter F.
    • The word contains only one vowel.
    • The word ends with the letter Y.
    • The vowel in the word is I.
    • The word also refers to a major aquatic species.

    And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 589 answer for January 29

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is FISHY. It means “something seemingly dishonest or false”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 06:12 IST
