Wordle 593 answer for February 2: Be a winner! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 593 answer for February 2: Wordle has completed almost 600 unique puzzles but it has no interest in celebrating as it brings out yet another tough puzzle. But then again, this is exactly why we love this game. Today's word plays on obscurity and letter arrangement and that's why it is an unusual puzzle. With most players focusing on repeated letters and uncommon letters, this puzzle can blindside them and make them lose their precious streak. And if you have been stuck solving it, then do not worry. We are here to save your winning streak with our Wordle hints and clues. These next two sections will give you actionable insight into the word and how you can solve it. And if they are not enough, you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 593 hints for February 2

As mentioned above, the word does not have any repeated letters. Interestingly, it also does not contain any uncommon letters. However, solving it is still very tricky because the word is pretty obscure and you might struggle to find it even with all the clues. And since the word has an unusual letter arrangement, you might further confuse the letter placement as well if you're purely guessing. We recommend definitely checking the clues today.

Wordle 593 clues for February 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains a single vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is I.

5. The word usually describes a lazy person.

These clues should give you a very strong advantage in solving the puzzle. Just put these letters together and you should be able to figure out the rest. And if you're still doubtful, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 593 answer for February 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SHIRK. It means, “to avoid work, duties, or responsibilities, especially if they are difficult or unpleasant”. We hope you had fun solving this puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.