    Wordle 598 answer for February 7: A fruity puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 598 answer for February 7: A fruity puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 598 answer for February 7: Today’s Wordle looks easier than it really is and if you don’t want to fall for this deception, you need to use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 07:58 IST
    Wordle 598 answer for February 7: Today’s Wordle can deceive you into a false sense of security. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 598 answer for February 7: Your experience with today's puzzle is likely to be like this. You're going to solve it, find 2-3 letters within the first couple of guesses and then, you are going to struggle till the end to find the fifth one. Don't worry. It's not you, it's the puzzle. The word sneakily contains a couple of less commonly used letters which people normally don't guess, making finding them out a tricky affair. If your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

    Wordle 598 hints for February 7

    Today's word is luckily a common English word which we are sure you have heard of. There is one repeated letter in the word. But as explained above, that isn't the trickiest part. It also carries two obscure letters and finding them could be a tricky task. But don't worry. Knowing that in itself is half the battle won. Start the game with a word containing as many uncommon letters as possible.

    Wordle 598 clues for February 7

    1. Today's word begins with the letter A. 

    2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

    3. The word ends with the letter E. 

    4. The rest of the letters are all consonants. 

    5. The word can often keep doctors away. 

    These clues should have revealed the answer to you. Maybe take a moment to think about it, and you should have it. And if you're stuck on the last attempt and do not have the luxury of making guesses, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 598 answer for February 7

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is APPLE. It is “a round, firm, fleshy, edible fruit with a green, yellow, or red skin and small seeds”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 07:57 IST
