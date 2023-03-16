Wordle 635 answer for March 16: Uncommon letter problem! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 635 answer for March 16: Usually a tough puzzle would include repeated letters or unfamiliar words. These are the words which generally record highest failed attempts. However, today, the game has thrown us another curve ball. The word today lacks either of these two tricks and instead does something completely unconventional. And depending on your strategy, the puzzle can be really easy or very difficult for you. If you're confused and not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and need the solution, then just go to the end to check it.

Wordle 635 hints for March 16

As mentioned above, the word does not contain any repeated letters. The word itself is very common and we are sure you have used it at least once. The word instead relies on a very uncommon letter that most people do not use since it appears so scarcely. And especially if you play a letter elimination strategy, it will be hard for you to figure out the letter. But don't worry, just scroll down and check our clues in case you feel stuck.

Wordle 635 clues for March 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

Those are your clues. You have been given four out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 635 answer for March 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CIDER. It means “the juice pressed from apples (or formerly from some other fruit) used for drinking”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.