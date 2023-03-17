    Trending News

    Wordle 636 answer for March 17: Frustrating Friday puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 636 answer for March 17: Frustrating Friday puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 636 answer for March 17: The hints and clues for today's Wordle challenge provided here will surely help you crack the word of the day easily. Check them out here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 08:16 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 636 answer for March 17: Crack today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 636 answer for March 17: Friday is here and so is the Friday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the puzzle is not as tricky as some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation to be with because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 636 hints for March 17

    Today's word does not contain any repeated letters but has one uncommon letter in it. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes apart from the uncommon letter, it should not be as difficult to solve it. All you need to keep in mind is to find a letter elimination strategy that covers a larger set of alphabets. We would recommend starting with a word that has less common consonants in it in the beginning.

    Wordle 636 clues for March 17

    1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

    2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

    3. The word ends with the letter Y.

    4. One of the vowels is A.

    5. The remaining vowel is E.

    We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

    Wordle 636 answer for March 17

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is MEALY. It means “composed of or covered with particles resembling meal in texture or consistency”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 08:16 IST
