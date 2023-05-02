Home How To Wordle 682 answer for May 2: Turn that frown upside down! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 682 answer for May 2: Turn that frown upside down! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 682 answer for May 2: If solving the puzzle feels like too much of a chore, then you can rely on these Wordle hints and clues to easily guide you to the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 07:37 IST
Wordle 682 answer for May 2: Know the easiest way to solve today's puzzle using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 682 answer for May 2: It is quite surprising that Wordle has not thrown a curve ball for a while now. But this is great news for all the regular players. The beginning of the previous month was pretty rough as players had to endure some unorthodox words which were pretty challenging to solve. However, today is not one of those days and you can enjoy solving the puzzle in peace. If this cold weather has made it hard for you to get out of the blanket and take on a brain twister, then don't worry. You can simply take a look at these Wordle hints and clues that give you an advantage even before you begin the puzzle. And if you've already begun and need the solution, then you can just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 682 hints for May 2

The best part about today's puzzle is that there are no repeated letters. On top of that, the word itself is a pretty common one and once you get all the clues, it should not be hard for you to unscramble them and get to the word. Just be aware that the word has three vowels. So, we will recommend you to use a vowel-heavy word to start the game.

Wordle 682 clues for May 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains a single vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y. 

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. Biggest clue - She is in a _____ mood.

We have given you plenty of clues to get to the word easily. Just think for a minute, and you should have it. And if you're sitting on the last attempt and cannot afford any mistakes, then just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 682 answer for May 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SULKY. It means “refusing to smile or be pleasant to people, usually because you are angry about something”. We hope you were able to solve the puzzle without any hassle. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets