Wordle 793 answer for August 21: The answer is simple today, but just in case, check these clues

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 08:17 IST
Wordle 793 answer for August 21: Crack Wordle 793 answer with these hints and clues.
Wordle 793 answer for August 21: Crack Wordle 793 answer with these hints and clues.

Wordle 793 answer for August 21: Wordle falls into the category of word games which can be extremely difficult to crack at times. Thus, it requires players to concentrate and have a good grasp of the language. Despite the option to take the help of friends and relatives, not all can steer you towards the correct solution. Since players only have 6 tries to guess the Wordle answer correctly, it is vital that they do so cautiously.

So, if you're trying to crack the Wordle 793 puzzle on Monday, check out the hints and clues. You can also check out the correct answer at the very end.

Wordle 793

Wordle 793 answer is very easy to deduce, and it is a frequently used word that is part of the common vocabulary. However, we won't ruin your game by revealing the Wordle answer here. You will only get Wordle hints and clues with the answer being provided at the end. Before that, let us remind you that in order to win today's Wordle game, you need to figure out what the correct word is in only 6 attempts.

Wordle 793: Hints and clues

1. The Wordle 793 answer has two vowels in it.

2. There is no repetition of letters.

3. The Wordle word of the day starts with B.

4. The 5-letter word ends with a vowel- H.

5. Biggest hint: A favorite destination for spending vacations.

With the help of the hints and clues mentioned above, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 793 answer below.

Wordle 793 answer for August 21

If you want to crack the Wordle 793 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the Wordle 793 answer for August 21 then check the answer below.

Today's Wordle word of the day is BEACH. It is a noun and simply refers to “a strip of land covered with sand, shingle, or small stones at the edge of a body of water, especially by the sea between high- and low-water marks,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 07:04 IST
