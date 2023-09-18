Wordle 821 Answer for September 18: Banish all doubts quickly, just check these hints and clues

Wordle 821 Answer for September 18: The developers of Wordle have taken it easy and provided a simple answer to Monday's Wordle. However, if you're still facing difficulties, then it is better to take the help of hints and clues instead of guessing the answer blindly. Unlike crosswords, players cannot access any hints or clues in Wordle beforehand. Since players only have a limited number of chances, they can end up losing their winning streak in the game.

Wordle 821 hints for September 18

To start with, know that today's Wordle word is a very commonly used word and is frankly known to everyone. In order to make it easier for you, you should figure out the letters included in the 5 letter word first and then arrange it later to form the exact answer. Once you know the letters, guessing the right word can become easier. You can check the below-mentioned Wordle 821 clues to get to the answer in no time.

Wordle 821 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter F.

3. The word ends with a vowel K.

4. There is no repetition of the letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym for candid!

That should be enough for you to guess the answer to Wordle 821. If we give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the solution to today's Wordle puzzle! Well, the master hint did the same! So go ahead and give it a try!

Wordle 821 Answer for September 18

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Give it another try! However, if you are at your last attempt and are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then check it out below.

The Wordle 821 answer is 'FRANK' which refers to, "open, honest, and direct in speech or writing, especially when dealing with unpalatable matters," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning today's Wordle! Be sure to check back for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.