Wordle 849 answer for October 16: Skip the Monday blues and just play! Check these hints, clues first

Wordle 849 answer for October 16: Mondays are difficult on their own and if you're a Wordle enthusiast, they can become even more hectic if the answer for the puzzle is challenging. However, that isn't the case today. The answer to Wordle 849 is relatively simple and can be guessed swiftly. However, if you're on your third or fourth attempt, it is not advisable to keep on guessing as you can break your winning streak in a flash. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 849 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 849 hints for October 16

Today's Wordle is a simple affair! If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no rare letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, if you ever feel completely stumped, don't waste your attempts.

Wordle 849 clues for October 16

1. The word contains just one vowel.

2. The word ends with the letter H.

3. The word begins with G.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: it is related to math and statistics!

With the final hint, the Wordle 849 answer has almost been revealed. So, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you're still stuck and on your last attempt, then scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 849 answer for October 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is GRAPH. It is a noun and refers to “a diagram showing the relation between variable quantities, typically of two variables, each measured along one of a pair of axes at right angles”, according to the Oxford Languages.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

