Icon
Home How To Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Crack it easily! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Crack it easily! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Today’s Wordle answer is very easy to guess! If you’re still stuck, then check hints, and clues here to crack the puzzle.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 06:51 IST
Icon
Wordle 323 answer: Check today's Wordle hints here to get the solution in very few attempts
Wordle 856 answer
1/8 Wordle 323 answer for May 8: Don't just make blind guesses to get the Wordle answer as you may run out of attempts. Check out today's Wordle clues and hints here to solve the puzzle. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: Today’s Wordle word begins with C.
Wordle 856 answer
3/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: The 5 letter word ends with Y. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 856 answer
4/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: Today's word of the day has only one vowel. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/8 Wordle 323 hints and clues: The vowel present in the Wordle word is A. (HT Tech)
image caption
6/8 Wordle 323 biggest clue: The double consonant in the Wordle word of the day is N. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 And give it a try with the help of the above mentioned clues and hints. We are sure you will get it with ease. However, if there is still some doubt, scroll down for the answer. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
8/8 Wordle 323 answer for May 8: Today’s 5 letter Wordle word of the day is CANNY. (HT Tech)
Wordle 856 answer
icon View all Images
Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Make use of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Reuters)

Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Today's puzzle brings a very simple word! Wordle the puzzle had become a tad difficult in recent weeks, with words such as AZURE, MERRY, and GIDDY, but today's answer can be guessed quite easily. However, players only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

These have been carefully curated to assist you in reaching the final stage and finding the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Wordle 856 hints for October 23

Today's word can be easily guessed and it does not even have any repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit easy. The word is commonly used and has common letters. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 856 clues for October 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST Hint: It is related to both music and activity.

That's all! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 856 answer for October 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive. But if you are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle 856 answer below.

The word you've been searching for is TEMPO, which means “the rate or speed of motion or activity, or music”. Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! Check back again for hints, clues and answer to tomorrow's Wordle challenge.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 06:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon