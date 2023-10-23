Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Crack it easily! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 856 answer for October 23: Today's puzzle brings a very simple word! Wordle the puzzle had become a tad difficult in recent weeks, with words such as AZURE, MERRY, and GIDDY, but today's answer can be guessed quite easily. However, players only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

These have been carefully curated to assist you in reaching the final stage and finding the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 856 hints for October 23

Today's word can be easily guessed and it does not even have any repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit easy. The word is commonly used and has common letters. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 856 clues for October 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST Hint: It is related to both music and activity.

That's all! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 856 answer for October 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive. But if you are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle 856 answer below.

The word you've been searching for is TEMPO, which means “the rate or speed of motion or activity, or music”. Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! Check back again for hints, clues and answer to tomorrow's Wordle challenge.

