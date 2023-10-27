Wordle 860 answer for October 27: Sticky situation! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 860 answer for October 27: Wordle has been keeping the difficulty low since the beginning of this week. And in some ways, that stands true today as well. However, compared to how easy the words were in the last couple of days, today might be slightly challenging. This is due to the unusual positioning of the vowels that many are not used to. So, unless you figure out all the five letters in the word, you might struggle a bit. And with the festive season going on, you cannot lose your win streak to a mishap. This is why you need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get more information about the word before playing the game. And if it gets too confusing during the game, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 860 hints for October 27

Before moving to the clues for the day, let us quickly go through the rules of the game. A player needs to find out a 5-letter word of the day in 6 attempts. Every time a guess is made, the letters are highlighted in green, yellow, or gray telling the player if the letter is in the right position, wrong position, or not in the word at all. The aim of the game is to figure out the word in as few attempts as possible. Even though it looks simple, the strategies to get the right word can differ and confuse you a lot. So, let us check out clues for today's Wordle.

Wordle 860 clues for October 27

1. Today's word begins with the letter N.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. There are no repeated letters in the word.

That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the answer, just scroll down.

Wordle 860 answer for October 27

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is NOBLE. It means, “ having or showing high moral qualities or character”. We hope you were able to solve today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

