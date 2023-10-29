Icon
Wordle 862 answer for October 29: Avoid stressful Sunday! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 862 answer for October 29: Incidentally, today’s puzzle is not very difficult. But if you’re stuck on an attempt, it’s a good idea to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and secure your win.

By: HT TECH
Oct 29 2023
Wordle 862 answer for October 29: Don’t be puzzled. Solve it with the help of our hints, and clues; get solution too. (HT Tech)
Wordle 862 answer for October 29: Don’t be puzzled. Solve it with the help of our hints, and clues; get solution too. (HT Tech)

Wordle 862 answer for October 29: In just a little over a month, we will reach the 900th puzzle. It is still hard to believe that we have come so far in the game. The game was publicly released in October 2021 and has completed almost one and a half years. And in this time, some of the veterans have created very high scores while others have lost them all. This is how crucial the game is. And because we do not want you to falter, we would recommend you check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 862 hints for October 29

Today's word does not have any repeated letters. Additionally, it also does not have any weird letter arrangement. The word itself is also a common one. Where things get slightly tricky is that the word uses two uncommon letters. But as long as you can figure it out, you should be able to crack the puzzle. We would recommend beginning the puzzle with a consonant-heavy word. And for more, just check the clues below.

Wordle 862 clues for October 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is O.

5. There are no repeated letters in the word.

And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 862 answer for October 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PHONY. It means “not real or genuine; fake; counterfeit”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

