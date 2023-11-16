Icon
Wordle 880 answer for November 16: A head scratcher! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 880 answer for November 16: A head scratcher! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 880 answer for November 16: Today’s puzzle is tricky. Cut through your confusion, just check our Wordle hints and find the solution hassle-free.

By: HT TECH
Nov 16 2023, 20:33 IST
Wordle 880 answer for November 16: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 880 answer for November 16: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 880 answer for November 16: The last couple of puzzles were comparatively easier and just to ensure that the players have not started taking the game casually, Wordle has decided to jolt them back in action with a tricky word. But that is just regular affairs in the game which always tries to take us by surprise. All you have to do is be alert and keep a good strategy at hand. And if you still struggle after that, you can just rely on our Wordle hints and clues to guide you in the right direction. If you need the entire solution at once, you can jump directly to the bottom as well.

Wordle 880 hints for November 16

Today's word comes with a couple of tricks hidden inside it. The first is the repeated letter. It has one double letter that will make finding the clues and anticipating the word a little trickier. On top of that, the word also contains an unusual letter which people usually do not guess. Finally, the word itself is not very common and can frustrate the players who have not heard of it. Check our clues below and learn more about the word in particular.

Wordle 880 clues for November 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. THe vowel in the word is U.

5. The word contains only one repeated letter, which has been given here.

That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 880 answer for November 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TRUST. It means, “to believe that someone is good and honest and will not harm you”. We hope you were able to solve today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 20:32 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon