Wordle 882 answer for November 18: Do not overcomplicate! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 882 answer for November 18: Do not overcomplicate today’s puzzle. Solve it easily this way using the Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 17:46 IST
Wordle 882 answer for November 18: The weekend puzzle is here. Protect your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 882 answer for November 18: The weekend puzzle is here. Protect your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 882 answer for November 18: The weekend is officially here and along comes the Saturday Wordle. Unlike the last couple of weeks, this Saturday, you are not going to struggle too much as the word today has been kept on the easier end. But easier puzzles can still be headache-inducing if not tackled the right way. One of the big reasons players lose more often with easy puzzles is because they overcomplicate it and then finding a solution becomes a tricky proposition. So, just check our Wordle hints and clues and reach the answer easily. And in case you need some extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 882 hints for November 18

The word today is extremely common and you are very likely to use it on a day-to-day basis. The word does not contain any repeated letters and that is probably the most challenging part of the puzzle. Apart from that, there are no uncommon letters used in the word and the letter arrangement is also common. So, overall, as long as you can figure out the repeated letter, you will be able to find the answer.

Wordle 882 clues for November 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is I.

5. There are no repeated letters.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 882 answer for November 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is THINK. It means “to believe something or have an opinion or idea”. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 17:46 IST
