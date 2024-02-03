 Wordle 959 answer for February 3: Get the right answer quickly! Check hints, clues here | How-to
Home How To Wordle 959 answer for February 3: Get the right answer quickly! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 959 answer for February 3: Get the right answer quickly! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 959 answer for February 3: Struggling to come up with the right solution for today’s Wordle puzzle? Don’t worry! Check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution to solve it quickly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 17:58 IST
Wordle
Wordle 526 answer for November 27: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to solve this puzzle and find out why it is so delightful. (Unsplash)
Wordle
Wordle 526 answer for November 27: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to solve this puzzle and find out why it is so delightful. (Unsplash)

Wordle 959 answer for February 3: After several weeks of easy answers, the developers of Wordle have thrown in a complex answer! Therefore, new Wordle players might run into trouble while trying to guess the answer. If you're on your third or fourth attempt, it is not advisable to keep on guessing as you can break your winning streak in a flash. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 959 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 959 hints for February 3

If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no repeated letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, if you ever feel completely stumped, don't waste your attempts.

Wordle 959 clues for February 3

1. The word contains two vowels.

2. The word begins with the letter M.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is a synonym for small!

With the final hint, the Wordle 959 answer has almost been given away! So, go ahead and give the puzzle a try. However, if you're still struggling and are on your last attempt, then don't fret, just scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 959 answer for February 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is MICRO. It refers to extremely small”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Feb, 17:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets