Wordle 959 answer for February 3: Get the right answer quickly! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 959 answer for February 3: After several weeks of easy answers, the developers of Wordle have thrown in a complex answer! Therefore, new Wordle players might run into trouble while trying to guess the answer. If you're on your third or fourth attempt, it is not advisable to keep on guessing as you can break your winning streak in a flash. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 959 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 959 hints for February 3

If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no repeated letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, if you ever feel completely stumped, don't waste your attempts.

Wordle 959 clues for February 3

1. The word contains two vowels.

2. The word begins with the letter M.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is a synonym for small!

With the final hint, the Wordle 959 answer has almost been given away! So, go ahead and give the puzzle a try. However, if you're still struggling and are on your last attempt, then don't fret, just scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 959 answer for February 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is MICRO. It refers to extremely small”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

