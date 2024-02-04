Wordle 960 answer for February 4: Get the win quickly! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 960 answer for February 4: 2024 has been a good year for Wordle players so far. The developers of the game have been generous to the players by offering simple words such as TWIRL, ALIVE, AGING, and LUNGE as Wordle answers. That said, the last two days have been pretty tricky for players, with complex solutions. Thus, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess it in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 960 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 960 hints for February 4

Today's Wordle word is a mildly difficult one! The word is seldom used in everyday conversations. However, it is not very tricky, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 960 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 960 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 960 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 960 clues for February 4

1. The word of the day starts with the letter V.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is also the name of one of the world's biggest technology websites.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 960 answer below.

Wordle 960 answer for February 4

If you want to crack the Wordle 960 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 960 answer is VERGE. It refers to, “an edge or border,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on solving Wordle 960 and keeping your winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

