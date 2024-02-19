Wordle today: Beat the Monday blues! Check hints, clues and answer for February 19

Wordle today: Mondays are tough on their own and they can become even more challenging if the Wordle puzzle is tricky. That wasn't the case last week and it isn't today either, with the Wordle puzzle fairly easy. While playing crosswords is a fun activity, it can get challenging, especially if you don't have clues. Wordle raises the difficulty a notch higher by not giving players any hints. Thus, they have to guess the answer using their wits. Also, players are advised to make guesses consisting of different and unrepeated letters. Once the letters are known, the game can become a bit easier for you to crack. Here are some of the best hints and clues that can help you solve Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Thinking randomly can be trouble for you when you have to guess the word in limited attempts. With the help of the hints and clues, your thoughts get a direction and hence make it a bit easier to guess the answer. The Word is an easy guess, however, you may find it tricky to guess the letters. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 975 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter P.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It refers to the cost of something.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 975 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 19

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is PRICE. It refers to “the amount of money expected, required, or given in payment for something,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

You are now the winner! All the best for the next Wordle challenge and you can get back here for more hints and clues.

