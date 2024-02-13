Wordle today: Quite a complex answer awaits you! Check hints and clues for February 13

Wordle today: The last week was extremely easy for Wordle players with fairly straightforward solutions. Players came face to face with words such as AFTER, WHICH, REPEL and PLACE, all of which are easy to guess. However, that isn't the case today, with a tricky answer awaiting players. Thus, those new to Wordle might struggle to guess it in the given number of tries. To ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle.

If you have already been through the game halfway and are unable to guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution for Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Wordle today does not contain repeated letters, something that no player wishes for. However, it still is a complex word and is rarely used in daily conversations. To solve it easily, begin with vowel-rich words and follow an elimination strategy. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 969 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter M.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for going away swiftly.

That's all! We believe these are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 13

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is SCRAM. It refers to, “leave or go away from a place quickly,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations winner! Hope the puzzle didn't cause you too much trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also, read other top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here.

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!