Wordle today: Yet another easy solve! Check hints, clues and answer for February 9

Wordle today: The past week has been extremely easy for Wordle players as they have come across words such as PLACE, AFTER, WHICH, and REPEL. All of these words are common and are often used in daily conversations, making them easy to guess. This is the case with Wordle today as well. The answer to Wordle 965 for February 9 is fairly straightforward and can be guessed without too much stress. To ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle.

If you have already been through the game halfway and are unable to guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution for Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Wordle today has what no Wordle puzzler wishes for – the repetition of letters! Beginning the puzzle with vowel-rich words followed by the elimination strategy will work for you. The good part is that its letter arrangement may not haunt you, which means, that once you have the letter, the rest of the task will be a piece of cake for you. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 965 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter F.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters, and the letters are placed together.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for something that is usually hard to bend.

That's all! We believe these are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 9

HOLD ON! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today, or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. If you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The answer for Wordle today is STIFF. It refers to, “not easily bent or changed in shape,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations winner! Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

